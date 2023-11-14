Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 14 (ANI): The Yogi government will organise the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' from November 15, 2023, to January 26, 2024, across Uttar Pradesh, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and on the direction of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, aiming to promote and publicize government schemes at various levels and ensuring its benefits reach the eligible people.

Registration of eligible beneficiaries of different schemes will also take place in the course of the journey.

The Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India had written a letter to all the state governments regarding the implementation of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra and ensuring public participation. Keeping this in mind, the Urban Development Department of the State Government has directed all the municipal commissioners and executive officers of municipality, nagar panchayat regarding the yatra.

In the order issued by Principal Secretary, Urban Development Department, Amrit Abhijat, it has been said that the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra will be organized to effectively deliver the benefits of public facilities and government schemes to the most vulnerable through active public participation in the urban bodies of the state.

Taking cognisance of the letter of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, necessary action should be taken to ensure successful implementation of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in all urban bodies and wide public participation, the order adds.

Following the instructions of the Principal Secretary, preparations have started on a large scale in the urban bodies for conducting the Yatra.

The objective of the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' is to raise awareness among the deprived, weaker, and eligible individuals who, despite being eligible, are excluded from the benefits of the Urban Development Department's schemes in municipal bodies across the state.

Through extensive promotion and dissemination of various schemes of the Urban Development Department, the initiative aims to bring public awareness, facilitate discussions with beneficiaries about government schemes, and share personal stories and experiences. Notably, ensuring the enrollment of eligible and potential beneficiaries during the journey is crucial.

Under Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, wide publicity of public interest schemes will be ensured through audio, video visual, brochures, pamphlets, booklets etc. in the stipulated period. (ANI)

