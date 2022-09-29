Patna (Bihar) [India], September 29 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday took cognizance of the incident in Patna where an IAS officer had publicly mocked a school girl if "she wanted condoms too" when she asked for affordable sanitary napkins at a workshop organized in the eastern state of Bihar.

The Commission has sought a written explanation for the remarks that IAS officer Harjot Kaur Bhamra, who is also the MD of Bihar Women and Child Development Corporation gave to the students.

Also Read | A Team of National Investigation Agency Reached #JammuandKashmir’s #Udhampur … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

"The reply must be communicated within seven days," said NCW after coming across various social media posts regarding the "embarrassing" incident.

Condemning the incident, NCW said that such an "insensitive attitude" from a person at a responsible position is condemnable and "extremely shameful".

Also Read | Kia EV6 GT Pure Electric High-Performance Car To Be Launched Next Week.

As per an official statement by the Commission, its Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the IAS Harjot Kaur Bhamra, seeking a written explanation for her inappropriate and highly objectionable remarks.

More details into the matter are awaited.

On Wednesday, Bharatiya Janata Party's Amrita Rathod took a dig at the Bihar government and said, "Now meet the IAS of Nitish-Tejashwi Sarkar. Harjot Kaur will send daughters of Bihar to Pakistan on asking for sanitary napkins."

https://twitter.com/AmritaRathodBJP/status/1575086607300169729

In the event, the girl had asked the IAS officer if it could provide them the sanitary napkins in cheaper amounts to which a number of praises were received but the IAS Bhamra seemed upset with the question and asked is there is any end to the demands.

"Today you are asking for sanitary, tomorrow you will need jeans, then good shoes and when the question of family planning will arise, you will ask for condoms too," she replied.

Meanwhile, ensuring action in the matter, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar also called a meeting and said that they are helping women and monitoring everything.

"I have immediately called a meeting. We are helping to empower women. I am monitoring each and everything. Action will be taken," Nitish Kumar said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)