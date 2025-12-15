Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 15 (ANI): Young schoolchildren in Agartala came together on Sunday to participate in the 54th Vijay Diwas celebrations, marking India's historic victory in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War. The Indian Army organised a large-scale painting competition at the Albert Ekka War Memorial, aiming to inspire patriotism and awareness of the nation's military heritage among the younger generation.

The competition, themed "1971 Indo-Pak War: The Saga of Valour", witnessed enthusiastic participation from around 400 children aged between 6 and 14 years. Students from 13 schools across Agartala competed in four age categories, showcasing their creativity through colourful depictions of courage, sacrifice and national pride associated with the 1971 war.

According to the Army, prizes were awarded to the top three winners in each category. A distinguished panel of judges, comprising experts from the fields of art and the military, evaluated the entries based on creativity, originality and adherence to the theme. The event was designed to blend artistic expression with lessons of resilience, discipline and patriotism.

Vijay Diwas, observed every year on December 16, commemorates India's decisive victory in the 1971 war, which led to the liberation of Bangladesh. The Army said such initiatives help instil historical awareness and a sense of respect for the sacrifices made by soldiers, while also encouraging young minds to express themselves creatively.

"This competition not only nurtures artistic talent but also connects children with India's rich military history," an Army spokesperson said. "The Indian Army believes in fostering creativity alongside values of discipline, courage and patriotism."

The event was organised by the warriors of Spear Corps, who highlighted the contribution and sacrifices of the Indian Army and the people of Tripura during the 1971 conflict. As young artists painted scenes of bravery and victory, the occasion served as a reminder of the enduring legacy of the war and the importance of passing on its values to future generations. (ANI)

