Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5 (ANI): In a move to provide practical exposure, engineering and technical institutes have been invited to participate in educational visits to Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train construction sites, an official press release said.

Under this programme, the young engineers will gain a first-hand understanding of the Bullet Train project's construction methodology and observe ongoing works, including viaduct construction, station building, bridge construction, overhead electrification, and track works etc. Such an exposure will allow them to understand the scale, complexity and precision involved in building India's first Bullet Train project.

Guided tours to the construction sites and interactive sessions with project engineers & site management teams are the core components of this initiative. These interactions will enable engineers to develop a deeper understanding of this large-scale infrastructure project. It will be a unique platform to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and practical insights.

Special emphasis will be placed on showcasing the quality assurance and safety practices being followed at Bullet Train construction sites.

More information on the programme, including eligibility, batch size, logistics, and various site locations, is available on the NHSRCL website (www.nhsrcl.in) via the following link: https://nhsrcl.in/en/educational-visits.

Earlier in November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the under-construction Bullet Train Station in Surat, Gujarat, and reviewed the progress of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor.

PM Modi also interacted with the team working on India's first Bullet train project and inquired about the project's progress, including adherence to speed and timetable targets. Workers assured him that the project was advancing smoothly without any difficulties, the Prime Minister's Office said in a release.

Prime Minister Modi remarked that if the experiences gained here are recorded and compiled like a Blue Book, the country can move decisively towards large-scale implementation of bullet trains. He emphasised that India must avoid repeated experimentation and instead replicate the learnings from existing models.

PM Modi emphasised that replication will be meaningful only if there is a clear understanding of why specific actions were taken. Otherwise, he cautioned, replication may occur without purpose or direction. He suggested that maintaining such records could benefit future students and contribute to the nation's development. (ANI)

