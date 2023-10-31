Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 30 (ANI): BJP state president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy said that youth and unemployed in the state will teach a lesson to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the forthcoming assembly elections.

He has accused BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao of promising to revamp TSPSC after coming to power only to cool down the tempers of youth and unemployed and wondered why it was not done when examinations were cancelled 17 times while in power.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday at the party office, Kishan Reddy said that BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao did not know the sufferings of the unemployed as he was confined to the farmhouse and all his family members were employed.

"If you are sincere you might have filled the posts. If you love youth, serious action might have been taken against the board of TSPSC. Why have you not taken action?" asked Kishan Reddy adding that the Chief Minister should explain why he had failed to take action before seeking votes in elections.

Stating that the unemployed and their parents are grilling BRS leaders and they are unable to answer, the Union Minister said that BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao had admitted that they are unable to revamp TSPSC and will do it after coming to power. All the family members of Chandrasekhar Rao were employed in the last 10 years and they are conspiring to get votes in the name of employment again.

Stating that several unemployed committed suicides and about 30 lakh families were adversely impacted due to the cancellation of examinations, the BJP president said that as many as 17 times papers were leaked and it is a gunnies record. He said that the BRS had tried to tarnish the image of both Pravallika and Rehmat, two unemployed who had committed suicide, with false propaganda.

"The unemployment rate is 16 per cent in Telangana. They told me several times that examinations would be held like UPSC and job calendar would be followed. Not even a single Group One post nor a teacher post was filled. The entire credit goes to CM. CP Biswas Committee appointed in 2014 submitted its report in 2021 informing that there 1.92 lakh posts are vacant. Now it has reached to 2 lakh posts.

"Government has announced filling of 80,000 posts. It shows the BRS's attitude. There are 25,000 vacancies while 13,600 were shown and notification was issued for 5089 posts. Biswas Committee report said that 23,978 teacher posts are vacant. 6800 schools running with a single teacher. Universities needed 2,000 teaching staff. 4,200 lecturer posts are vacant in colleges. Fee reimbursement Rs. 4,500 crore arrears is pending with the government," said Kishan Reddy and dared the BRS to release a white paper on vacant posts.

He has also questioned what happened to unemployment allowance and, a promise made in 2018.

The Union Minister promised to revamp the TSPSC and follow a job calendar after coming to power and fill all the posts in a phased manner.

Meanwhile, the state is going to polls on November 30.

The counting of votes will take place on December 3.

The state is set to witness an intriguing triangular contest between the ruling BRS, Congress, and the BJP.

In the previous Assembly elections in 2018, the BRS won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share.

The Congress finished a distant second with 19 seats and a vote share of 28.7 per cent. (ANI)

