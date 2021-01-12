Dehradun, Jan 12 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday said a youth commission will soon be set up in the state.

Rawat made the announcement during a virtual dialogue held with youth on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda celebrated as Yuva Chetna Diwas.

"A youth commission will soon come into existence. Budgetary allocation has already been made for it," the Chief Minister said.

Asking the youth of the state to draw inspiration from the life of Vivekananda, the Chief Minister said they should make his "Get up and don't rest till you have achieved your goal in life" call as the guiding principle of their lives.

The dialogue with the youth threw up many new and valuable suggestions and all district magistrates (DMs) have been asked to compile them as they could be worth incorporating into government policies in future, Rawat said after the interactive programme.

Sports Minister Arvind Pandey said the state's sports policy that has been designed to promote promising young talent is to be published soon which will provide the youth an opportunity to build a career in the field of sports.

Higher Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat said essay writing competitions are being held on the occasion at 127 places in the state. The first prize of Rs 1 lakh, the second of Rs 75,000 and the third of Rs 50,000 will be given to the winners in these categories by the Chief Minister on January 23, the birth anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose.

