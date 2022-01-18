Mangaluru, Jan 18 (PTI): Activists of the Youth Congress committee on Tuesday held a march here in protest against the rejection of Sree Narayana Guru tableau presented by the Kerala government for the Republic Day parade.

The march, organised by the Dakshina Kannada district committee of the Youth Congress, proceeded to the Kudroli Gokarnanatha Temple.

Inaugurating the march, senior Congress leader and former deputy chief minister G Parameshwar said the Union government has insulted the great saint-reformer by rejecting his tableau for the republic day parade.

Former minister B Ramanath Rai, former MLC Ivan D'Souza, and district youth Congress president Luqman Bantwal were present.

