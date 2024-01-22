Itanagar, Jan 22 (PTI) Accusing Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of instigating the BJP and RSS workers to attack the convoy of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam, members of the Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) on Monday burnt the BJP leader's effigy here.

Terming the incident as a "barbaric act", APYC president Tarh Johny condemned the BJP and RSS workers.

"We criticise the incident and the authoritarian and dictatorial attitude of the Assam government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma," he said.

Workers of the BJP and RSS stopped Gandhi's convoy with their flags at Jamugurihat in Assam's Sonitpur district. But they fled after Gandhi alighted from the bus to face them, he claimed.

The BJP workers removed the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (BJNY) stickers from his vehicle, threw water bottles and shouted anti-Congress slogans, he alleged.

The APYC also accused the Assam government of denying permission to Gandhi to visit and pay obeisance at the Batadrava Than, the birthplace of Sri Sri Sankardev, an Assamese icon.

