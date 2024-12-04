Dehradun, Dec 4 (PTI) The Indian Youth Congress on Wednesday launched a campaign here urging the state government to prioritise employment generation and implement strict anti-drug measures in Uttarakhand.

The 'Nasha Nahi, Naukri Do' campaign involves a series of events, including awareness drives, protests, and engagements with policymakers, said State Youth Congress President Sumitar Bhullar.

The programme was launched by IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib and began with a public meeting at the Rangers Ground. The participants demanded that the BJP government in the state take meaningful steps to "generate employment and end the growing menace of drugs".

Addressing the crowd, Chib said, "This campaign is a voice for the future of our youth. We are calling on the government to provide opportunities and take responsibility for tackling unemployment.

"Drug addiction is not just an individual problem but a societal one, and it is linked directly to the lack of employment and purpose among the youth," he said.

The public meeting was followed by a "Sachivalaya Gherao" programme wherein IYC workers marched to the state secretariat to assert their demands.

A memorandum of demands was submitted to the authorities after the march, urging the government to prioritise employment generation and implement strict anti-drug measures.

