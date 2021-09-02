New Delhi (India), September 2 (ANI): Youth Congress members protested on Thursday, against LPG cylinder price and fuel price hike at Shastri Bhawan here in the national capital.

The media in charge of the Youth Congress, Rahul Roy said told ANI: "The conditions are getting worse day by day. People are just not able to afford the LPG at such a high price."

"It has happened for the first time in the last 70 years that the fuel prices have reached 100 RS and the LPG prices have reached almost 1,000 Rs," he added.

Roy also criticised the central government for being tyrants and ruthless to the public.

"During the Congress rule, the members of the BJP would sit on protest whenever there would be a hike in the fuel prices, but now none of them is showing up," he said.

Roy also said that Youth Congress will be protesting in each and every state against this hike in fuel and LPG prices. (ANI

