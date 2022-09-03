Gurugram, Sep 3 (PTI) A 19-year-old who was arrested for allegedly raping a minor here was sent into judicial custody on Saturday, police said.

According to the complaint filed by the father of 14-year-old girl, resident of a village under Kherki Daula police station, on August 30, the accused Shiva (19) called her daughter near chaupal of village and raped her.

"It was on the night of September 1 that my daughter confided in me and told that she was raped by the accused who called her on her phone and asked to meet near Chaupal. He then there gave her some sedatives and later raped her," the father said.

"After this, I moved to the police with my daughter and I want strict action against the accused," he said.

After receiving the complaint, the victim was rushed to hospital for medical examination where doctors confirmed rape.

Following the complaint an FIR has been registered against the accused under Section 4 of POCSO act and section 328 (causing hurt by means of poison) of the IPC at Kherki Daula police station and police nabbed the accused.

"The arrested accused, who was working with a Manesar base company, confessed to the same. He was sent into judicial custody by a city court today," said inspector Rajender Singh, SHO of Kherki Daula police station.

