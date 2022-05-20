New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) A 45-year-old man has been stabbed to death by his relative following an argument while they were drinking in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar area, police said on Friday.

The accused youth identified as Akash, 21, has been arrested.

A senior police officer said that on Thursday, Pandav Nagar police station received information from LBS hospital that Vijay, a resident of Meerut in UP, was admitted there after receiving stab injuries and has been declared brought dead.

“During enquiry, it was revealed that the deceased had come to Delhi from Meerut for attending tehrvi rituals of his brother-in-law Subhash who had died due to cancer,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Priyanka Kashyap said.

In the evening, while the deceased and some other relatives were drinking alcohol, he had an altercation with one of the relatives Akash. Vijay allegedly slapped Akash and in return, he stabbed the deceased, the DCP said.

