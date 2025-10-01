Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 1 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Congress President YS Sharmila launched a scathing attack on the TDP-BJP coalition government, accusing it of ignoring pressing issues in Dalit colonies while promoting religious infrastructure projects using TTD funds.

Referring to a July 2025 High Court observation, Sharmila said that in certain Dalit residential schools, one bathroom is shared by 228 students. "Is it wrong for us to question this? Is it a crime to ask why there are still no proper roads or drainage systems in SC/ST colonies?" she asked.

She demanded that the government's first priority should be improving schools and providing basic amenities in marginalised communities, rather than building temples in Dalit areas. "Let TTD itself build temples with its funds; no one would object. But why is the Chief Minister promoting these projects personally?" she questioned.

Sharmila criticised CM N. Chandrababu Naidu, alleging that his involvement projects him as a representative of a single religion, which, she argued, is against the secular spirit of the Constitution. She said, "A Chief Minister should act equally towards all religions. Aligning with the BJP, Mr Naidu must ensure that no community feels unsafe or alienated."

The Congress leader further alleged that BJP-RSS groups are launching malicious campaigns against her and the Congress Party, trying to paint them as "anti-Hindu."

"They are distorting my statements, instigating religious leaders to target me, and attempting to incite Hindus by spreading lies," she said.

Asserting her party's secular credentials, she said, "The Congress Party respects all religions. We stand for constitutional values and equal justice. We are not against Hinduism in any form."

YS Sharmila also recalled that she was the first to demand a CBI inquiry into the alleged mixing of animal fat in Tirumala laddus, a matter which hurt Hindu sentiments. "Even in that, we acted in the interests of devotees. This proves our respect for the faith," she said.

She condemned the ruling alliance for dodging real issues. "Instead of addressing our legitimate demands for better conditions in Dalit areas, the CM chooses to engage with pseudo-intellectuals and spread false narratives," she said. "When we speak for people, BJP and RSS speak for religion. The public knows who's inciting religious tensions."

Ending on a defiant note, she warned the government: "Don't misuse TTD. If the coalition has the courage, respond to the core issues we raised, don't hide behind religious rhetoric." (ANI)

