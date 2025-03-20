Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh), March 20 (PTI) YSRCP leader Amzad Basha on Thursday accused the Andhra Pradesh government of allegedly "neglecting minorities and discontinuing welfare measures for Haj pilgrims."

Basha claimed that the TDP-led government "failed" to renew the embarkation facility at Gannavaram Airport, which had been established through the efforts of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

"Earlier, Haj pilgrims had to travel to Hyderabad as Andhra Pradesh lacked an embarkation facility. Due to Reddy's efforts, the Centre approved Gannavaram Airport as an embarkation point," he said at a press conference here.

The YSRCP leader highlighted a fare disparity, stating that flight costs from Gannavaram had risen significantly compared to Hyderabad.

He added that Reddy had agreed to cover the difference, ensuring the government reimbursed the additional cost.

Basha noted that while Haj travel was suspended for three years due to COVID-related restrictions, Reddy later credited the reimbursement amount directly into the pilgrims' bank accounts.

He accused the state government of "failing" to pay last year's reimbursement and not oppose the removal of Gannavaram from the embarkation list.

"This proves that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has been neglecting minorities. Even the 'shaadi tohfa' (wedding gift) scheme and other welfare programmes he announced are yet to be implemented," he claimed.

