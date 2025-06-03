Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 3 (ANI): Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) Spokesperson Putha Siva Sankar Reddy alleged that the Andhra Pradesh government withdrew the COVID Advisory to favour a TDP event in Mahanadu.

Putha Siva Sankar Reddy said, "On May 24, 2025, the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare issued an advisory warning against all mass gatherings, including prayer meetings, public events, and crowded spaces. However, within just three days--on May 27--the advisory was withdrawn, clearly to allow the TDP to proceed with its massive Mahanadu event."

Also Read | Northeast Rains: Flood Situation Deteriorates in Assam; Death Toll Rises to 36 in Northeastern States.

He further alleged that the TDP government was not bothered about public health.

"As a result of this irresponsible decision, COVID cases have spread across the state, including in Kadapa, Guntur, Visakhapatnam, and Anantapur districts. So far, neither Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu nor other officials have conducted a single review meeting on the COVID situation. At the very least, they should show concern for public health," he further said.

Also Read | ‘Preserving Culture While Advancing Tech and Education, Upholding Sanatan Spirit and Sovereignty As Our Pride': India's Spiritual Surge Under PM Narendra Modi.

"During the YSRCP regime, effective measures were taken to handle the pandemic. We implemented the Family Doctor concept and ensured door-to-door delivery of medicines. In contrast, today, all medical colleges have been privatised, and even basic medicines are unavailable in government hospitals," he further said.

Reddy further said that the YSRCP is demanding a review of the COVID situation.

"The state government should conduct a review of COVID and take precautionary measures," he added.

Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's active COVID-19 case count stood at 3,961 as of 8 AM on Monday, June 2. The cumulative number of deaths since January this year has reached 32, with four new deaths reported on Sunday.

According to official data, 203 new cases were added to the active case count since Sunday.

Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Kerala each reported one COVID-19 death since Sunday.

Delhi reported 47 more COVID-19 cases, increasing the total active cases in the national capital to 483.

In Kerala, active COVID-19 cases rose to 1,435, with 35 new cases reported since Sunday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)