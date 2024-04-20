Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 20 (ANI): YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) candidate KK Raju, who is contesting as the MLA from Visakhapatnam North constituency, filed his nomination papers at the MRO office in Seethammadhara on Friday amidst a large crowd where the artists stole the show.

The rally comprised Kerala drummers performing 'kolatam', 'chenda-melam', women carrying 'kalasam' praying for an auspicious beginning, 'dhol' and DJs.

Rajya Sabha member V Subbareddy was present as the chief guest at the event. KK Raju contested as north MLA and lost by 1800 votes against former minister and TDP leader Ganta Srinuvasarao in 2019 elections.

Expressing confidence in securing a majority of votes, Raju hailed the development programmes and welfare schemes implemented in the constituency over the last five years under the leadership of YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

KK Raju said that in the past five years, with the cooperation of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, more development programmes and welfare schemes have been provided to the people than ever in the constituency. "No matter how many alliances come in this election, I will win with a majority of 45,000 votes."

During the rally, KK Raju visited Sri Vaibhava Venkateswara Swamy in Ward 49, NGOS Colony and from there, a huge bike rally reached the YCP office of Visakhapatnam Constituency and then went to the Seethammadhara MRO office.

Among the candidates who filed nomination papers, are Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu (TDP-East), Adari Anand (YSRCP-West), K.K. Raju (YSRCP-North), Konathala Ramakrishna (JSP-Anakapalli), Ayyanna Patrudu (TDP-Narsipatnam), UV Ramanamurthy Raju (Yelamanchili-Anakapalli) and Pangi Raja Babu (BJP-Araku). Adari Anand, the West MLA candidate of YSRCP, also filed nominations in the presence of Mr Subba Reddy and his family members. (ANI)

