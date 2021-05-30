Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 30 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh's ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) on Sunday celebrated two years of coming to power in the state at the party's central office in Tadepalli.

On the occasion, Andhra Pradesh government advisor and YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy hoisted the party's flag and also cut a cake in celebration.

A floral tribute former was paid to late Chief Minister YS Rajashekar Reddy, father of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, by Sajjala.

Addressing a press conference to mark the occasion, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that Jaganmohan Reddy has fulfilled the expectations of the people to bring about a revolutionary change in the state and added that he has been working relentlessly for the welfare of the people.

He said, "The Chief Minister has fulfilled many promises in last two years which were not implemented in the state for past 15 years. He has overcome the financial constraints due to state bifurcation and the corona pandemic."

Municipal Administration Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, General Secretary Lella Appi Reddy, former MLA Akula Satyanarayana, Challa Madhusudan Reddy, Chillapalli Mohan Rao, Ankamreddy Narayana Murthy, and other leaders were present on the occasion.

"No other Chief Minister has implemented welfare schemes and development activities like YS Jaganmohan Reddy. He has become a role model in the country," said the Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao.

Slamming former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Rao said, "While Naidu made his manifesto as a fake document, the Chief Minister has considered it as Quran, Bible, and Gita and fulfilled 95 per cent of its promises in two years."

Speaking about the Covid relief that Jaganmohan Reddy brought about in the state, he said, "Covid treatment under Arogyasri was implemented by him while he also deposited Rs 10 lakh in the accounts of orphans who lost their parents due to the Covid pandemic."

He also asserted that people wanted Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister for another 30 years.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister took to Twitter and wrote, "By the grace of the God and blessings of the people, every word spoken in the manifesto during these two years, the promises given to the people have been fulfilled without fail. A sum of Rs 95,528 crore has been directly given to the people and another of Rs 37,197 crore through various schemes totaling to Rs 1.31 lakh crore."

"We can assure you that the government will stand firm in the face of any difficulties. I will be even more passionate as your child, your chief minister, your family member to do even better. I reaffirm with this authority that the administration will provide for the welfare of the people and the development of the state," he said in another tweet. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)