Rajya Sabha Elections 2020: YSRCP Fields Four Candidates for Polls from Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, June 2: YSRCP has fielded four candidates - Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, Mopidevi Venkata Ramana, Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy and Parimal Nathwani - for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections from Andhra Pradesh. Though Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has no chance of winning any seat, it has fielded Dalit leader Varla Ramaiah for the elections.

Andhra Pradesh State Chief Electoral Officer has informed that the elections for four Rajya Sabha seats will be held from 9 am to 4 pm on June 19, as per the orders of Election Commission of India. Rajya Sabha Elections 2020 Update: Polls for 24 Seats to be Held on June 19, Announces Election Commission.

Earlier, the elections were scheduled to be held on March 26. But, they were deferred in view of the COVID-19 crisis.

