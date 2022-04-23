Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 23 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh's YSRCP Government organised mega job mela in which over 200 companies from various sectors are participating, kickstarted on Saturday.

The job fair will continue till April 24.

Rajya Sabha member and YSRCP National General secretary V Vijaya Sai Reddy told ANI that over 206 companies from various sectors will be a part of the recruitment drive.

"A total of 23,900 jobs recruitment available in 206 companies. So far 77,000 candidates have registered themselves for the mega job mela at AU. According to organisers, a number of unemployed youths across North Andhra are expected to benefit from the recruitment drive to be held in nine blocks at the varsity," Reddy said.

He stated that a total of 13 buildings within the Andhra University campus have been allotted for the recruitment drive. Quick response (QR) codes will be set up at various locations across the campus, which will provide the required details of the job mela when scanned.

The job mela will be inaugurated by Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy.

Recently, a two-day YSRCP job mela has concluded, in which about 7,500 jobs have been bagged by the youth of Andhra Pradesh. This job mela was conducted at Tirupati, Guntur, and Visakhapatnam under the guidance of YSRCP leader Vijayasai Reddy. (ANI)

