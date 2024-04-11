Visakhapatnam ( Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 10 (ANI): Former Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Brahmin Welfare Corporation and YSR Congress Party leader Seethamraju Sudhakar joined Telugu Desam party in the presence of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu here on Wednesday.

Welcoming Sudhakar and the two corporators into the party, the TDP chief exhorted them to work hard for the victory of the TDP-BJP-JSP combine candidate Vamsikrishna Srinivas in the Visakhapatnam South constituency.

Also Read | Delhi Excise Policy Case: Court To Hear AAP Leader Manish Sisodia's Bail Plea on April 15.

Sudhakar, who had differences with sitting MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar of YSRCP, had tried in vain to get the party ticket to contest from the Visakhapatnam South constituency.

After losing hope, he kept away from the party activities and started openly criticising the YSRCP party and the MLA.

Also Read | Revoking Article 370 of Jammu and Kashmir Has Uprooted Breeding Ground for Terrorism from Valley, Says Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

Sudhakar resigned from the Congress and joined the YSRCP before the 2014 elections. He worked for the party in the general elections. After the party's landslide victory in the 2019 elections, he was made the chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Brahmin Welfare Corporation in 2021.

The corporators who joined the TDP were V Narayana Rao of the 29th ward and V Bhaskara Rao of the 35th ward of Visakhapatnam Muncipal Corporation.

Sudhakar contested for an MLC post from the graduate's constituency on the YSRCP ticket and lost the election.

Finally, Seethamraju Sudhakar resigned from the YSRCP and was waiting to join the TDP.

The Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled for May 13, with vote counting set for June 4.

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly consists of 175 seats and a party would need at least 88 seats to form a government.

In the 2014 Assembly elections, the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP won with a majority of 102 seats. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP won 67 seats. The BJP could only win four seats by contesting against the two regional heavyweights.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the YSRCP won with a thumping majority of 151 seats, while the TDP was confined to 23 seats.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases starting April 19. The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha as well as the assemblies will take place on June 4. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)