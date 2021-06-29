New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Rebel MP Raghu Ramakrishna Raju on Tuesday alleged that YSRCP was fueling discontent against him by collecting identity cards of voters in his constituency Narasapuram to write letters to the Lok Sabha Speaker seeking his disqualification as he was not willing to resign.

In a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Raju, known to be vocal against the ruling party, said that the YSRCP had collected one lakh ID cards and asserted that he had 'never infringed any of the provisions as prescribed under the law'.

He also alleged that letters for his resignation were being printed in a newspaper that is a 'mouthpiece' of the YSRCP and the government is instigating people by 'luring them with incentives' to orchestrate staged protests and relay hunger strikes.

"The Government of Andhra Pradesh is indulging in gathering Identity cards of voters of my constituency 1,00,000 (one lakh) in number, to write letters to your good self seeking my disqualification as I am not voluntarily resigning," he said.

"The same has come to my notice upon information received by me from credible sources that such letters are being printed from Sakshi News Paper office, a mouthpiece of the present dispensation in the State of Andhra Pradesh," he said.

The rebel MP further added that those who refused to share such information had been targeted by the government by 'foisting false cases' on them.

"... After illegal methods and attempts to get me disqualified under Schedule Ten have failed, the Government is now instigating some people by luring them with incentives for orchestrating several staged protests and relay hunger strikes to intimidate me again," he wrote.

Raju, accused of 'anti-party activities', recently had a sedition case filed against him by the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (AP CID). The MP had alleged that he was manhandled and beaten during his custody.

The rebel MP from Narsapuram had also written to the Speaker on Friday, urging him not to entertain the disqualification plea against him made by YSRC parliamentary party leader Vijayasai Reddy.

Reddy had written to Birla on Wednesday about the petition moved earlier by the party seeking Raju's disqualification and said there was "inaction" from the office of the Speaker.

Raju has also complained to the central government of irregularities by the State government regarding the R&R package for the Polavaram project.

Earlier this month, he had also written to party president YS Jaganmohan Reddy to either include his name on the party website or to officially announce his expulsion from the party. (ANI)

