Tadepalli (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 13 (ANI): The YSR Congress Party has said that it has decided to launch a strong fight against the widespread circulation of spurious liquor across Andhra Pradesh, which has turned into a life-threatening crisis for the poor.

Acting on the directions of former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the party has taken up a statewide agitation to "expose the failures and corruption" behind the coalition government's liquor policies and the "involvement" of ruling TDP leaders in this dangerous trade.

As part of this campaign, on Monday (October 13), the YSRCP will hold protest demonstrations in front of all Excise Department offices across every constituency in the state.

Party leaders and workers will submit petitions to local Prohibition and Excise officials, demanding strict action. A large number of party cadres, supporters, and citizens are expected to participate in these protests.

The YSR Congress Party demanded that the government immediately order a detailed probe across all wine shops, permit rooms, bars, and belt shops to uncover those behind the spurious liquor network, regardless of their political status.

The party also sought a CBI inquiry into the liquor racket, compensation and support for the families of victims who died after consuming adulterated liquor, and immediate cancellation of licenses for shops involved in illegal sales.

The YSRCP further urged that liquor shops be brought back under direct government control, the working hours of wine shops be reduced, and licenses of bars near schools, temples, and public places be cancelled without delay. (ANI)

