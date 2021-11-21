Amaravati, Nov 21 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh added 174 fresh Covid-19 cases, 301 recoveries and no deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday.

The state's Covid-19 chart now showed a total of 20,71,244 positives, 20,54,553 recoveries and 14,426 deaths.

The latest bulletin said the active cases reduced to 2,265.

For the first time in seven months, one district showed active coronavirus cases in only single digit as Kurnool is now left with only eight.

Five districts had active cases in double digits and seven more had between 100 and 450 each.

In 24 hours, Krishna district reported 32, West Godavari 31, Chittoor 29 and Guntur 26 fresh cases.

The remaining nine districts added less than 15 new cases each.

