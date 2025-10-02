Kannur (Kerala) [India], October 2 (ANI): As the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) holds its centenary celebrations, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan compared the Sangh to Zionists in Israel.

Addressing a public meeting in Kannur on Wednesday, Vijayan said, "Zionists in Israel and RSS in India are twin brothers."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Pays Tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri on Their Birth Anniversaries.

Taking a jibe over the H-1 B visa fee hike imposed by US President Donald Trump, he questioned PM Modi's silence.

He said, "Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a humble servant of US President Donald Trump. Modi did not say a word when the Trump administration brought Indian citizens in handcuffs or increased visa fees. If it is a self-respecting nation, blood will flow. But we have seen rulers who become humble servants."

Also Read | Gandhi Jayanti 2025: PM Narendra Modi Pays Homage to Mahatma Gandhi on His Birth Anniversary, Says 'Will Keep Following Bapu's Path in Our Quest To Build a Viksit Bharat'.

Pinarayi Vijayan also accused Modi of not responding even when Trump raised tariffs on Indian goods.

Earlier, the Kerala CM slammed PM Modi for releasing a specially designed commemorative postage stamp and coin highlighting the RSS's contributions to the nation, and called it a grave insult to the Indian Constitution.

Sharing an X post, "Commemorating the RSS centenary with a postage stamp and a 100-rupee coin is a grave insult to our Constitution. It legitimises an organisation that abstained from the freedom struggle, promoting a divisive ideology that aligned with the colonial strategy. This national honour is a direct assault on the memory of our true freedom fighters and the secular, unified India they envisioned."

Vijayan's remarks come amid CPI(M)'s disagreements with the Sangh.

Meanwhile, as the RSS turns 100 years old, the organisation is holding centenary celebrations on October 2, Vijayadashmi in Nagpur. Founded in 1925 in Nagpur, Maharashtra, by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the RSS was established as a volunteer-based organisation with the goal of fostering cultural awareness, discipline, service, and social responsibility among citizens.

The centenary celebrations not only honour the historical achievements of the RSS but also highlight its enduring contributions to India's cultural journey and its message of national unity. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)