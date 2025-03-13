Aizawl, Mar 13 (PTI) The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government in Mizoram has recruited 1,507 new teachers in various schools since coming to power in 2023, Education Minister Vanlalthlana informed the assembly on Thursday.

The ZPM government headed by Chief Minister Lalduhoma assumed power on December 8, 2023 after winning the assembly polls held on November 23 that year by securing 27 seats in the 40-member House.

In a written reply to a question from ruling ZPM member V L Zaithanzama, the minister said that a total of 1,188 teachers have been recruited for state-run schools, and 319 for schools under the Samagra Shiksha scheme.

Of the 1,507 newly recruited teachers, 461 were for primary schools, 348 for middle schools, 457 for high schools and 241 for higher secondary schools, he said.

However, 526 of the 1,507 new recruits did not join their jobs, he said.

Candidates from the reserved list are being recruited to replace those who did not join their jobs, in middle and high schools, while 234 new teachers will be recruited for primary schools as they did not have reserve panels, the minister said.

Vanlalthlana also said that 20 teachers retired on superannuation and 158 others died in harness in 2024.

