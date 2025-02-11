Kolkata, Feb 11 (PTI) Researchers of Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) and University of Calcutta have jointly developed a novel technique for Fruit fly control which can potentially revolutionise global efforts to combat these pests, an official said.

Fruit flies (Tephritidae) pose a significant threat to global agriculture, impacting crop yields, food security, and international trade.

A ZSI spokesperson said the research study, which was published in 'BMC Genomics', focused on Fruit flies collected from various districts in West Bengal, where agriculture is an important livelihood source.

The team sequenced gene regions from the Fruit fly species found on crops like pumpkins, cucumbers and gourds.

Analysis revealed 30 uniquely variable sites at nucleotide positions thereby offering a crucial target for species-specific interventions.

Highlighting the importance of this research, ZSI Director Dhriti Banerjee said, "Fruit flies are devastating pests and in West Bengal, where over 70 per cent of rural households depend on agriculture, our work is critical. This new method will not only protect crops but also reduce our dependence on chemical pesticides."

By enabling targeted pest-control measures, we can minimise environmental damage and empower agricultural professionals with precision tools, moving away from broad-spectrum approaches that can harm non-target species, she said.

The research offers a promising path towards sustainable and effective fruit fly management.

The damage by Fruit flies is caused either directly from the larvae of the fruit flies or indirectly from harmful microorganisms or decomposers that enter the fruits and vegetables through the egg-laying holes made by the female fruit flies, thereby leading to fruit rot, premature dropping and massive economic losses amounting to billions annually.

The researcher's team members including Ankush Mitra, Pubali Mitra, Pradosh Mahadani, Subrata Trivedi believe their findings will be instrumental in safeguarding agricultural productivity.

CU Professor Dr Madhusudan Das said, "With the increasing population, the demand for healthy food continues to grow. So, ensuring sustainable agricultural practice is more important than ever. By identifying specific fruit fly species with precision, more sustainable pest control strategies can be implemented. This would also align with the global push towards reducing chemical pesticides in agriculture, thereby promoting healthier ecosystems and preserving biodiversity."

