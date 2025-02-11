Bhopal, February 11: A court in Madhya Pradesh recently awarded 10 years of rigorous imprisonment to a rape accused of having unnatural sex with a minor girl. The accused was also awarded 20 years of rigorous imprisonment under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act by the Bhopal District and Sessions Court on Monday, February 10.

The convict was identified as Lokesh Dhruve. According to a report in FPJ, Lokesh was convicted and sentenced to 20 years and 10 years of rigorous imprisonment. He was also fined INR 1,000 twice. The order was passed by Additional Sessions Judge Kumudini Patel. During the trial, Divya Shukla, special public prosecution, told the court that the victim and her mother filed a complaint against Lokesh on May 31, 2022. Bhopal Shocker: Toddler Dies After Falling Into Hot Oil Pan During Wedding Function in Madhya Pradesh.

In her complaint, the victim's mother said that she had dropped her daughter at the accused's house as he was also her teacher. When the complainant returned at around 7:30 PM, she brought her daughter home. Later, when she took her daughter for a bath, she noticed redness and swelling around her private parts.

When the woman questioned her daughter, the victim said that her friend's father, who was also her teacher, locked the hall gate and took off her pants. The incident occurred when the victim was playing at her friend's house. The victim also told her mother that her friend's father touched and hit her private parts besides inserting something inside her anus. Vidisha Shocker: 28-Year-Old Coaching Tutor Arrested for Having ‘Unnatural Act’ With Students in Madhya Pradesh.

Acting on the complaint, the police booked the accused under various sections and began investigating the incident.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2025 10:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).