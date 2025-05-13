India-Pakistan Ceasefire Must Hold, People Want Peace, Says Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Tuesday said the ceasefire between India and Pakistan must remain intact as people on the border want to live in peace.

May 13, 2025
India-Pakistan Ceasefire Must Hold, People Want Peace, Says Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (Photo Credits: PTI)

Srinagar, May 13: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Tuesday said the ceasefire between India and Pakistan must remain intact as people on the border want to live in peace. "We all want the ceasefire to remain intact. Only the anchors of a few TV channels, who sit far away from here in Noida and Bombay, do not like the ceasefire. "The people living near the borders or the LoC, and those who saw the situation in Jammu and Srinagar, they want a ceasefire. It is a good thing. This ceasefire should remain intact," Abdullah told reporters in the Tangdhar area of Kupwara district.

The chief minister was visiting the shelling-affected areas of the north Kashmir district. "The district administration will complete the damage assessment and then whatever compensation is needed to be paid to them, we will give that to them," he said. Abdullah said the government will formulate a policy to build individual bunkers for the people. "Community bunkers had been built but they were not used for so long. No new bunker has come up in many years. Wherever I went, people said we should build individual bunkers. India-Pakistan Ceasefire: Indian Army Says No Enemy Drones Are Being Reported, Situation Under Full Control.

"The government will frame a policy on that and a scheme will be formulated for the people in these areas which are closer to the LoC and border and that would then be taken up with the central government," he added. During the visit, Abdullah met the affected families and assured them of relief. "Visited the shelling-affected areas of Tangdhar and met families who have shown remarkable courage amidst deep pain. India-Pakistan Ceasefire Could Be Under Threat if New Delhi Refuses to Reverse Indus Waters Treaty Suspension, Says Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

"Their resilience is inspiring. The government stands shoulder to shoulder with them, their pain will not go unnoticed, and every possible step will be taken to help them rebuild their lives with dignity and renewed hope," the CM said on X. On community bunkers in the area, he said, "These structures are a lifeline during moments of crisis. We will ensure the construction of more such safer spaces to protect and support our people living in border areas."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

