India Records 704 Positive Cases of COVID-19 in Past 24 Hrs

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): India recorded the highest number of 704 positive cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.With these new cases, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India have now climbed to 4,281.Total deaths stand at 111 including 28 new deaths. So far, 318 COVID-19 patients have been cured across the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)