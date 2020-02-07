Indian-American Congressman Raises USD 200K for His Congressional Bid

World. (File Image)

Washington, Feb 7 (PTI) Krishna Bansal, an Indian-American entrepreneur and philanthropist from Chicago metropolitan area, has raised an impressive USD200,000 for his Congressional aspirations.

Seeking to enter the US House of Representatives from the 11th Congressional District of Illinois from the Republican Party, Bansal is aiming to challenge four-time Democratic incumbent Bill Foster, 64.

But before that, he has to clear the Republican Primary which is slated for March 17. In the GOP primary, Bansal, who migrated to the US from India after earning his undergraduate degree in business and finance and his M.B.A. from Jiwaji University, is facing Rick Laib.

In the quarter ending December 31, while Laib raised USD5,245 (including USD500 as his loan), Bansal has collected USD210,151 including his own USD5,000 personal donation and USD25,000 loan, according to their Federal Election Commission filings.

"One of the clearest indications of support for a candidate is how much money they raise. And we are very pleased with the donations that have come in so far, as well as the impressive amount of endorsements, and grassroots enthusiasm, we have seen," said Krishna for Congress Communications Director Jon Zahm.

"I am humbled by the support to date, and we will continue to work hard to win back the 11th District for the people, not the politicians or the special interests," Bansal said in a statement.

