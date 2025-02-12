Mumbai, February 12: Dream Sports Foundation (DSF) is the 'Sports Partner' for Khel Mahakumbh being held from February 7 to February 13, 2025 at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The mega event has been organised by Kreeda Bharti. This partnership is a testament of Dream Sports' vision to Make sports better. Through the week-long festival, Dream Sports Foundation will carry out various grassroot interventions for the benefit of the sporting community. I-League, IWL Owners, Representatives Hod Meeting With AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey.

Footballer, Ex Team India captain and DSF partner, Baichung Bhutia attended the inaugural session of the Khel Mahakumbh. He participated in a panel discussion along with Awanish Kumar Singh, President, Kreeda Bharati, Uttar Pradesh and Anju Singh, Ex-Hockey Player on the topic - The road to Olympic 2036.

"We cannot expect the governments to do everything. Organizations such as DSF and Kreeda Bharti coming in to support sports will benefit India especially when the Honorable PM and the Govt of India are working towards the vision of India hosting the 2036 Olympics," Bhutia said, as quoted from a release by Dream Sports Foundation.

As part of this partnership, DSF has also organised a five-day sports science camp free for 500 athletes. The camp aims to identify budding talent as well as will help them identify their strengths, weaknesses and recommend interventions to improve their performance. I-League 2024-25: Churchill Brothers Regain Top Spot With Hard-Fought Win Over Gokulam Kerala.

With a team of 20 experts, the program will provide sports science assessment, nutrition assessment, cognitive and mental abilities assessment, and injury prevention strategies to those participating in the camp. BJP MP and former union minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Anurag Thakur also visited the sports science camp on day 1.

As part of Dream Sports Foundation's Dream Again upskilling initiatives, a three-day workshop is being organised for 500 coaches attending the event. The workshop will cover sport skills & techniques, coaching tactics and strategy, and age-appropriate training to enhance coaching methodologies across India.

