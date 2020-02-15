India's Bhawna Jat Qualifies for Tokyo Olympics in 20km Race Walk

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Feb 15 (ANI): Indian women athlete Bhawna Jat on Saturday secured a Tokyo Olympics 2020 quota in 20 km race walk event after achieving a new national record at the National Race Walk Championships.The 24-year-old clocked a record time of 1 hour, 29 minutes and 54 seconds in the 7th National Race Walk Championships in Rachi, Jharkhand. She comfortably beat the Olympic qualification mark of 1:31.00."My performance was very good today as I clocked 1:29:54. I have done a good job as I broke my personal best timing. I had the three-month timing and according to that, it is a great achievement. My target was to clock the timing of 1 hour and 28 minutes but I'm elated that I have qualified for the Olympics," Jat told ANI."I will go to the Olympics and try to bring a medal for the country. From 2019, I'm seeing improvement in my game. My target is to stay fit till the Olympics and give my best," she added.Jat started her sporting journey from her school days where she participated in various competitions."Bhawna Jat has qualified for the #Tokyo2020 Olympics in women's 20km walk in Athletics after clocking a national record timing of 1:29:54 at the 7th Nat'l RaceWalk C'ships in Ranchi. The qualifying timing was below 1:31:00 @KirenRijiju @DGSAI @RijijuOffice @PMOIndia @PIB_India," SAIMedia tweeted.Jat who hails from Rajasthan has also broke her personal best record of 1:38.30 that she achieved in October last year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)