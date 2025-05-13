Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Adampur Air Force Station in Punjab after Operation Sindoor's success and interacted with Indian armed forces personnel early on May 13. Taking it to X, PM Modi shared pictures of his interaction with soldiers at the airbase. He wrote, "Earlier this morning, I went to AFS Adampur and met our brave air warriors and soldiers." Describing his visit, he added, "It was a very special experience to be with those who epitomise courage, determination and fearlessness. India is eternally grateful to our armed forces for everything they do for our nation." ‘India Will Not Tolerate Any Nuclear Blackmail’, Says PM Narendra Modi in His First Address to Nation After Operation Sindoor (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Interacts With Soldiers at Adampur Airbase

