Industry Must Turn Crisis into Opportunity, Govt to Provide Support: Mandaviya

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Asking the industry to turn the COVID-19 crisis into an opportunity, Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday assured stakeholders of necessary support from the government.

Addressing an interactive session with industry stakeholders via a webinar organized by industry body FICCI, Shipping Minister Mandaviya said the maritime associations along with FICCI should jointly prepare a comprehensive strategy and mechanism for the ministry to take decisive action.

"We are ready to help but it is the Industry that has to turn the crisis into opportunity. Industry should come forward with plans and government will provide necessary support. I want ship building industry not just to survive but also make considerable progress," said Mandaviya.

He further said that currently Indian ports are working at 70-80 per cent capacity but transportation of bulk cargo via road transport is still a concern, which the government is working to resolve.

The minister said the government is giving thrust to Indian shipbuilding and increasing the fleet size. He also urged the industry to come forward for developing a detailed strategy for this.

Mandaviya said the government will continue to ensure proper functioning of the ports, identify and solve the bottlenecks and provide necessary support to the industry.

