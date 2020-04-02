Infinix, Itel Extend Warranty of Mobile Devices by 2 Months

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Mobile phone firms itel and Infinix have extended the warranty on their handsets by two months due to the ongoing lockdown.

"itel...announced the extension of the warranty period by two months for all its models. The extension will be applicable for the models whose warranty expires between March 20 to May 31," itel said in a statement.

The warranty extension would be automatically applicable and the users can check the status by logging on the customer care mobile application in their handsets.

Infinix India said that in the wake of the nation-wide lockdown due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the company has extended warranty for mobile phones.

"We have decide to extend the warranty on the devices by 2 months falling within and beyond the lock down period. We respect the government's stand on the corona virus pandemic and believe it is our duty to protect our users' interests," Anish Kapoor, CEO, Infinix India said.

