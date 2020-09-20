Sharing a clip featuring his father David Dhawan enjoying IPL match, actor Varun Dhawan on Saturday posted an adorable video in which the filmmaker can be seen enjoying amid the lockdown. The 'Judwaa 2' star posted on Instagram a video that showed the 'Partner' filmmaker cheering for the batsman as he watches the cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Along with the clip, the 'Kalank' actor noted. Shah Rukh Khan Wishes MS Dhoni And Rohit Sharma All the Best as IPL 2020 Begins with Chennai Super Kings VS Mumbai Indians

"The absolute joy. This is the happiest he's been in the lockdown and it's only because of cricket #ipl #david dhawan @mumbaiindians @chennaiipl #dhoni."

The sweet video garnered lots of love from the fans along with sweet comments. One of the comments read, "So damn cute." While another one noted, "Cutest ." with two red heart emojis.

Check Out Varun Dhawan's Instagram Post Below:

Of late, the 'Student Of The Year' star has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on his activities by posting pictures and videos.

Earlier, the 'Main Tera Hero' actor proved that he is a true-blue dog lover, as he treated his fans to an adorable boomerang shaking hands with his furry friend.

