Iqbal Mirchi Case: Arrested DHFL CMD Kapil Wadhawan Hospitalised

Mumbai, Jan 30 (PTI) Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) CMD Kapil Wadhawan, who is in the custody of Enforcement Directorate, was admitted to state-run J J hospital in central Mumbai after he complained of lower respiratory tract infection and hypertension, an official said on Thursday.

Wadhawan, 46, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday in a money laundering case involving deceased gangster Iqbal Mirchi.

While in custody, Wadhawan complained of lower respiratory tract infection and hypertension following which he was rushed to the hospital by the ED officials, the official said.

He has been admitted at medical intensive care unit and his condition is stable, he said.

During investigation, the ED found that Wadhawan allegedly created shell companies and diverted money, he said.

The money was used to buy properties in Worli belonging to Iqbal Mirchi, late aide of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, the official said.

