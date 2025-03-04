As makers of award-winning film "My Favourite Cake" face trial in Tehran, months after rapper Toomaj Salehi narrowly avoided execution, Iran continues its war on free expression.The Iranian film "My Favourite Cake" is a seemingly harmless tale of two elderly people finding intimacy and affection after the loss of their respective partners. But this week the directors Behtash Sanaeeha and Maryam Moghaddam, along with lead actress Lily Farhadpour, are on trial in Tehran for the crimes of "offending public decency and morality," "propagating debauchery" and "propaganda against the Islamic Republic."

Also Read | India News | BJP Slams Cong Govt for ‘mishandling’ KPSC Civil Services Exam.

The film won the Prize of the Ecumenical Jury Competition and the FIPRESCI Prizes at the Berlinale in February 2024, however the filmmakers were banned from travelling to the event and had their passports confiscated.

Also Read | Latest News | Rajasthan Govt Ready to Help Traders over Loss Incurred in Surat Fire.

Apart from suggestions of sex in the film, it is assumed that Farhadpour's failure to wear a hijab during some scenes has landed the fimmakers in the Revolutionary Court.

Crackdown following 2022 protests

Much has been written about the arbitrary crackdown on freedom of speech and artistic expression in the wake of the 2022 "Woman, Life, Freedom" protests sparked by the police killing of 22-year-old Jina Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested for "improperly" wearing a hijab or headscarf.

When internationally renowned rapper Toomaj Salehi released songs in support of the Amini solidarity protests, he was found guilty of "spreading propaganda against the regime," among other crimes.

In April 2023, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Court sentenced the musician to death. It was later overturned, though the rapper remains in prison and is facing new charges.

In a video posted online, Salehi described how he was tortured during arrest, with repeated beatings resulting in fractures in his hands and leg. He added that he spent eight to nine months in solitary confinement.

Iranian artists regularly subjected to torture

Even before the post-2022 crackdown on artists who dare express support for democracy and human rights, freedom of expression had long been brutally suppressed.

"My friends and I have experienced years of imprisonment for our art," Iranian composer Mehdi Rajabian told DW.

This included about three years in jail and three months of solitary confinement. One of his crimes was to produce albums that supported banned artists, including female vocalists who are forbidden from singing solo in Iran. He has since been prohibited from producing music within Iran — though he continues to collaborate online with artists globally.

Rajabian was first jailed for three months in 2013 on charges of blasphemy, propaganda against the regime and unauthorized artistic activities. In 2015, the composer was sentenced to six years in jail. He was released on parole after spending two years at Tehran's notorious Evin prison, having also carried out a 40-day hunger strike during which he suffered severe malnourishment.

Rajabian was arrested again in 2020 for working with female dancers and singers, and for publishing his latest album, Middle Eastern, which brought together 100 artists from across the Middle East to promote peace in the region. He is currently serving a suspended sentence, and is banned from leaving Iran.

"Everything is on a knife's edge," he told DW in an email written from the Mazandaran province in northern Iran.

His music appeared in an advertisement for Mercedes Benz in January this year. He could be returned to prison for any activity that is disapproved of by the regime.

The musician's brother, filmmaker Hossein Rajabian, concurrently served a two-and-a-half-year sentence in Evin prison for "propaganda against the state" and "insulting Islamic sanctities."

The director joined his brother on a hunger strike in the jail before he was released and left Iran for Paris — where he now lives. Both had been forced to make confessions, and also endured torture, including beatings and electric shocks, as documented by Amnesty International.

In 2024, at the Cannes Film Festival, Hossein Rajabian featured as part the Woman Life Freedom Project on posters featuring censored and persecuted Iranian artists, including Abdolreza Kahani, Keywan Karimi and Sepideh Farsi.

Giving voice to creative expression in and out of Iran

The ongoing persecution has not stopped Iranian artists from working underground to produce music and promote human and civil rights.

In December 2024, Parastoo Ahmadi, an Iranian woman singer, released a video where she performed a concert in a traditional but empty venue without wearing a headscarf.

She stated in a caption for the video that has 2.5 million views on YouTube, that she "wants to sing for the people I love. This is a right I could not ignore; singing for the land I love passionately."

Days later, an Iranian court opened a case against the singer, arguing the performance infringes on the country's Sharia law. She was arraigned and released on bail pending a trial.

As Iran's regime recently announced a boost to funds for state propaganda, dissident artists continue to find ways express themselves.

Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof's latest film, "The Seed of the Sacred Fig," a thriller exploring state violence, paranoia and censorship, was inspired by the mass protests in Iran in 2022.

After shooting the feature in secret — the Iranian regime had banned the director from filmmaking in 2017 — Rasoulof had to leave the production and flee the country by foot across the border. He had just been sentenced to eight years in prison and a whipping for criticizing the regime.

Having been produced and funded in Hamburg, "The Seed of the Sacred Fig" represented Germany at the Oscars, where it was shortlisted for best international feature film.

As the cast and creators behind "My Favourite Cake" face a host of charges in Iran, their struggle has gone global as the likes of Juliette Binoche and Pedro Almodovar join 3,000-odd others to sign a petition demanding their human rights be upheld.

"We stand uniformly by Maryam & Behtash and their freedom and right to create and to express themselves, just like any filmmaker and artist should be able to," stated the petition by the International Coalition for Filmmakers at Risk.

Edited by: Elizabeth Grenier

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 04, 2025 07:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).