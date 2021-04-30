Tel Aviv, April 30: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared Sunday a nationwide mourning day after the tragic events on Mount Meron, where 44 people were killed and 150 more injured in a stampede at Lag B'Omer celebrations. Israel: Stampede Breaks Out During Celebration of Lag B'Omer at Mount Meron, 28 Killed, 50 Injured.

"The Meron catastrophe is one of the toughest catastrophes that ever hit the State of Israel. I ask to declare Sunday the national day of mourning," Netanyahu said on Friday in a video address.

