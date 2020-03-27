Israel's Gantz Calls for 'emergency Unity Government'

World. (File Image)

Jerusalem, Mar 26 (AFP) Israel's ex-military chief Benny Gantz called for an emergency unity government after being elected parliament speaker Thursday, likely leading to an alliance with his rival Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to tackle coronavirus.

"These are unusual times and they call for unusual decisions," Gantz told the Knesset, Israel's parliament, after his speakership election.

"That is why I intend to explore the formation of an emergency unity government," he added. (AFP) RS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)