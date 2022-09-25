Seoul (South Korea), Sep 24: The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) and the local organising committee have announced that the Busan 2024 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals will take place from February 16 to 25. The event serves as the qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, as the eight quarterfinalists in each of the men's and women's events in Busan will gain berths to play in the French capital. Ryu Seung-min, a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and president of the Korea Table Tennis Association, alongside Busan Mayor Park Heong-Joon were named co-presidents, reports Xinhua.https://www.latestly.com/socially/sports/tennis/novak-djokovic-is-thriving-at-lavercup-london-2022-latest-tweet-by-laver-cup-4246210.html

"The Covid-19 did not stop the (South) Korean table tennis community's aspiration to host the 2024 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals on the centennial year of introduction of the sport in (South) Korea," Ryu said in his acceptance speech. "We will ensure the success of the event with good planning and preparation and by closely communicating with the ITTF and its members in order to welcome the global table tennis family to Busan, (South) Korea in the year 2024," the former Olympic champion added.

"I am delighted this great Asian nation of table tennis will host the ITTF World Championships for the first time...I look forward to the Busan World Team Championships Finals," said ITTF executive vice president Khalil Al Mohannadi. In all 40 teams will compete in the men's and women's events each in Busan. As the host, South Korea, receives an automatic entry. Thirty-three teams will gain places via a continental stage in which all ITTF member associations may compete, the remaining six places are determined by intercontinental qualification.

