IWT S Guwahati Ferry Services to Resume from Thursday

Guwahati, May 6 (PTI) Passenger ferry services from Guwahati over river Brahmaputra operated by the government-run Inland Water Transport (IWT) will resume from Thursday, officials said.

Assam Transport Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary has directed that the IWT resume its passenger ferry services in Guwahati, suspended since the beginning of the first period of lockdown, said a government release here.

The GuwahatiNorth Guwahati, GuwahatiMadhyamkhanda, Rajaduwar Guwahati and GuwahatiKuruwa ferry services will resume from Thursday, it said.

The minister also directed that all COVID-19 regulations like social distancing and sanitisation measures should be strictly followed at the ghats (terminals) and vessels during the ferry services.

Normal IWT ferry services between Neamatighat- Kamalbari and Aphlamukh-Neamatighat had already resumed from May 4.

