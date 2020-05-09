IYC Starts Helpline Across Country to Facilitate Inter-state Train Travel of Migrant Workers

By Siddharth SharmaNew Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): Amid lockdown and after the Central Government's decision to allow inter-state travelling of migrant workers, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) has established helpline centres across the country to felicitate migrant workers who are facing problems in filling forms and coordinating with the respected Nodal officers of their respective state.IYC chief B.V Srinivas told ANI: "For helping the migrant workers to fill online forms for railway bookings, we have initiated helpline numbers in all states at all levels from districts to state so that no migrant worker should face any problem on their train journeys to their respective states. In line with the vision of our leader Rahul Gandhi, we are committed to doing anything we can to minimize the difficulties being faced by the migrant workers today."Amrish Ranjan Pandey, national media in-charge of IYC, said: "In view of the nationwide lockdown many migrant workers are stuck on roads for the last several days. In these times the IYC has been always there for the aid and assistance of the poor and needy. In furtherance of the proclamation of Congress president Sonia Gandhi regarding financial assistance for migrant workers with regard to return tickets to their home states."Since the Ministry of Home Affairs issued guidelines for the inter-state travelling of migrant workers, thousands of migrant workers are going to their respective states by buses and trains. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)