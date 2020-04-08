J-K Students Association Demands Evacuation of Stranded Kashmiri Students

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 8 (ANI): J-K Students Association, a body of Kashmiri Students here in Dehradun on Wednesday demanded immediate evacuation of Kashmiri students stranded in various cities across the country.In a statement, President of the Association Mushtaq Ahmad urged Home Minister Amit Shah and J-K Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu to take immediate measures and make special arrangements for the safe evacuation of Kashmiri students stranded in different parts of the country.Mushtaq said that most of these stranded students are facing immense difficulties including running short of money, food, stock and essential commodities due to country-wide lockdown to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus.The central government must take concrete measures to address their woes, he added. (ANI)

