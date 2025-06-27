New Delhi, June 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Lord Jagannath's annual Ratha Yatra on Friday. In a post on X, he wished happiness, prosperity and good health to everyone on the auspicious occasion. Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025: President Droupadi Murmu Extends Greetings to Devotees of Lord Jagannath; Prays for Peace, Harmony.

भगवान जगन्नाथ की रथ यात्रा के पवित्र अवसर पर सभी देशवासियों को मेरी ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। श्रद्धा और भक्ति का यह पावन उत्सव हर किसी के जीवन में सुख, समृद्धि, सौभाग्य और उत्तम स्वास्थ्य लेकर आए, यही कामना है। जय जगन्नाथ! pic.twitter.com/vj8K6a0XKM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 27, 2025

Lakhs of devotees have thronged the seaside pilgrim town of Puri for Lord Jagannath's annual Ratha Yatra.

