Jailed Bihar MLC Demands Parole for All Prisoners Due to Coronavirus

Patna (Bihar) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): A Bihar Member of Legislative Council (MLC) on Monday demanded bail and parole for all prisoners in the state due to coronavirus.RJD MLC Ritlal Yadav, who came to attend the assembly said: "Government should release all prisoners in view of coronavirus outbreak." Ritlal Yadav has been sent to Beur jail for his alleged involvement in a double murder case.Ritlal Yadav himself is presently behind bars and he attends house proceedings after coming from jail. (ANI)

