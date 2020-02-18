Jaishankar, EU Trade Commissioner Discuss Prospects for India-EU Economic Cooperation

World. (File Image)

Brussels [Belgium], Feb 18 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met European Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan in Belgium's capital city of Brussels and discussed prospects for India-EU economic cooperation.Prior to this, the minister held talks with European Council President Charles Michel, Executive Vice-President for the European Green Deal Frans Timmermans, and EU Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen."A very engaging conversation with Executive VP for Green Deal @EU_Commission @TimmermansEU. Exchanged experiences on sustainability, climate change, environment and innovation," Jaishankar tweeted."Was a privilege to meet President @EUCouncil @CharlesMichel. Appreciated his vision for the EU and for EU-India relations. Confident that his leadership can translate that into substantive outcomes," a prior tweet read.Jaishnkar is in Brussels, the de facto capital of the European Union, which hosts a number of principal EU institutions, including its administrative-legislative, executive-political, and legislative branches. (ANI)

