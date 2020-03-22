Janata Curfew: People Stay Indoors, Shops Closed in MP Janata Curfew: People Stay Indoors, Shops Closed in MP

Bhopal, Mar 22 (PTI) People in Madhya Pradesh remained indoors and streets wore a deserted look on Sunday in view of the 'Janta Curfew' call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make the fight against coronavirus a success.

Roadside shops and eateries also remained closed in the state. Four districts - Jabalpur, Rewa, Seoni and Narsinghpur - have already been placed under lockdown since Saturday.

Madhya Pradesh recorded its first cases of coronavirus on Friday with four persons testing positive in Jabalpur city.

Three members of a family, who had returned from Dubai, and another person, who came back from Germany, were found to be infected.

These four people have been hospitalised and are being provided medical treatment.

After shutting schools, cinema halls and museums, authorities in several districts of the state have taken various measures, like keeping passenger buses off roads and closing down restaurants and markets.

The prime minister proposed a 'Janata curfew' on Sunday between 7 am and 9 pm as part of social distancing to check the spread of the deadly virus.

