Jane Fonda to Launch Virtual 'Fire Drill Fridays' Amid Coronavirus

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Washinton D.C. [USA], Mar 26 (ANI): Coronavirus isn't not going to stop actor Jane Fonda from fighting against climate change as now she will be hosting online rallies to continue urging the government to initiate environmental policies."We may be staying home, and yes, we must stay home, but we will never stop speaking out about the climate crisis and demanding our leadership take action. And while you are quarantined at home, we hope you will join us virtually because our movement is not slowing down," Jane said, as per The Hollywood Reporter. "The rapid spread of the novel coronavirus in America has exposed the catastrophic weaknesses in our healthcare system and social safety net. Our government must support those suffering from the triple threat of COVID-19, the climate crisis, and a looming recession by investing in an economy beyond fossil fuels," she added.According to The Hollywood Reporter, in effort to keep individuals safe during political rallies, Jane on Wednesday launched a partnership with Greenpeace to present virtual iterations of her Fire Drill Fridays, the political events she has been participating in to campaign for the government to address climate change. A Greenpeace spokesperson said in a statement that "Fona will be hosting monthly virtual rallies as well as additional programming throughout the month on Fridays to continue to keep the pressure on politicians to adopt a Green New Deal, end new fossil fuels, and enact a just transition to a renewable economy that protects workers and communities."The events are already scheduled for coming Friday and the following and interested people may join the event via a Zoom webinar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)