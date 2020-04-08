JeM Commander Neutralised in Encounter in Sopore

Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 8 (ANI): Jaish-e-Mohammed Commander Sajad Nawab Dar has been neutralised in an encounter in Sopore, Kashmir Zone Police informed on Wednesday.Further details are awaited.On Tuesday, A CRPF jawan succumbed to injuries sustained in an attack by terrorists on a CRPF team in Anantnag district here.The Indian Army on Monday carried out an operation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector, in which five Pakistan supported terrorists were killed and five of Army's own Special Forces troops also lost their lives. (ANI)

